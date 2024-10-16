CEMETERY SKYLINE Feat. DARK TRANQUILLITY, INSOMNIUM, AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR, SENTENCED Members Release "When Silence Speaks" Lyric Video

Cemetery Skyline have released a visualizer for "When Silence Speak", from their debut album, Nordic Gothic.

Says the band: "Cemeteries aren’t places for the dead. They are meant for the living to mourn, remember and celebrate the people who are no longer with us. It’s where and 'When Silence Speaks' if you listen carefully. And today, we present you our new lyric video for this track! Brendan McGowan captured a couple dancing before the Cemetery Skyline - literally. It is an anthem for the ones suffering through heartbreak, the ones feeling lost and alone – an ode to celebrate life and love in solitary.

Nordic Gothic is available via Century Media Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Torn Away"

"In Darkness"

"Violent Storm"

"Behind The Lie"

"When Silence Speaks"

"The Darkest Night"

"Never Look Back"

"The Coldest Heart"

"Anomalie"

"Together Alone"

"Behind The Lie" video:

"Torn Away" video:

"The Coldest Heart" visualizer:

"In Darkness" video:

"Violent Storm" video:

Cemetery Skyline recently announced four shows in Finland in March (see below for dates). Markus Vanhala (guitars) comments as follows: "Cemetery Skyline and the premiere gig at John Smith Festival in July was something special and magical for all of us – as well as the thing that shouldn't have happened. At least that was the initial plan. However, thanks to a mystical and persistent Mr. John Smith, who insisted on us playing live and premiere it on his festival, we decided to do a small number of gigs. Make the most out of this misery, as it might not happen too often. But stay vigilant, in case they do you don't want to miss them."

Cemetery Skyline live:

March

19 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

20 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

21 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

22 - Lahti, Finland - Möysä

Cemetery Skyline is:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect)

Guitars: Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, I Am The Night)

Keyboards: Santeri Kallio (Amorphis)

Bass: Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery, ex-Entombed/Entombed A.D., ex-Firespawn)

Drums: Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey)

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)