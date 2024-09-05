CEMETERY SKYLINE Release "Behind The Lie" Single And Music Video; Live Dates In Finland Confirmed

Before finally releasing their debut album, Nordic Gothic, on October 11, Cemetery Skyline are inviting you to see "Behind The Lie".

The video for their new single was directed by the band's very own drummer, Vesa Ranta, and Petri Marttinen. Vesa (drums) comments on his work: "As the band's drummer and professional video director, you are wearing two hats and it's always a challenge. However, I found the challenge meaningful, so I definitely wanted to make a video for our band. I love old horror and crime movie classics and wanted to bring the same kind of visual narrative and atmosphere to the 'Behind the Lie' video: Hitchcock goes goth, spiced up with 80's and 90's aesthetics. Working on the video was a great project. I truly feel that together with my partner Petri Marttinen we achieved the gloomy atmosphere we were looking for. 'Behind the Lie' is one of my absolute favourites on the album, it fully grabs my attention and hits hard. The mood of the song just sucks you in. It is the perfect song for the autumn that is about to start."

Mikael Stanne (vocals) sheds some light on the lyrics: "This one is all about discovering that what you have known to be truth and honesty is anything but these. It deals with the loss of trust and moving on. It is heavy and menacing, but also celebratory in its letting go of everything."

Sande Kallio (keyboards) adds about the songwriting: "After a couple of songs were already finished in the process, I gave myself the freedom to write a simple gothic banger which delivers every time you play it - a song that works driving a car, hanging in a dark club or even vacuuming your house. It comes with my favourite vibes from 90s crossover classics and echoes proper gothic hits. Just switch off your brain and enjoy the ride - true gothic style."

"Behind The Lie" is taken from Cemetery Skyline's upcoming debut album, Nordic Gothic, out on October 11 and available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Torn Away"

"In Darkness"

"Violent Storm"

"Behind The Lie"

"When Silence Speaks"

"The Darkest Night"

"Never Look Back"

"The Coldest Heart"

"Anomalie"

"Together Alone"

"Torn Away" video:

"The Coldest Heart" visualizer:

"In Darkness" video:

"Violent Storm" video:

Additionally, Cemetery Skyline is excited to announce four shows in Finland in March (see below for dates). Markus Vanhala (guitars) comments as follows: "Cemetery Skyline and the premiere gig at John Smith Festival in July was something special and magical for all of us – as well as the thing that shouldn't have happened. At least that was the initial plan. However, thanks to a mystical and persistent Mr. John Smith, who insisted on us playing live and premiere it on his festival, we decided to do a small number of gigs. Make the most out of this misery, as it might not happen too often. But stay vigilant, in case they do you don't want to miss them."

Cemetery Skyline live:

March

19 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

20 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

21 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

22 - Lahti, Finland - Möysä

Cemetery Skyline is:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect)

Guitars: Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, I Am The Night)

Keyboards: Santeri Kallio (Amorphis)

Bass: Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery, ex-Entombed/Entombed A.D., ex-Firespawn)

Drums: Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey)

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)