CENTINEX Drop “As You Die” Single / Video, Teasing New Album

Swedish death metallers Centinex have unleashed their “As You Die” single, accompanied by a music video. Featuring two brand-new tracks, the single carves out a fresh path for the band, infusing death ‘n’ roll fury while retaining their signature raw, aggressive extremity. These songs provide a glimpse into their 2025 album, set for release via Black Lion Records.

States Centinex bassist Martin Schulman: “Times change and so do Centinex. Our ‘As You Die’ single in a way represents a new beginning for the band, not only by working with new business partners but also by exploring a somewhat new musical direction. As previously mentioned, we have always been about not setting boundaries or limiting ourselves, and these two new tracks might be the clearest example of that. Maybe we are getting old or something, dunno... Anyway, let’s fu**ing rock!”

Watch the video for “As You Die,” below. Find the single — along with its galloping B-side, “Into Ashes” — on all major digital / streaming platforms here.

The 4-panel digipak CD is set to arrive on November 8th via Black Lion Records and will be available for order through various distributors, including Sound Pollution and its partners in Europe, Plastic Head in the UK, and Indiemerch in the USA.

Produced by Centinex, “As You Die” is recorded, mixed and mastered at Wellbay Studios during March 2024 by Johan Hjelm and Centinex. Cover art was executed by Chainsaw Design.

(Photo by Susan Wicher)



