CEREMONY OF SILENCE – “Primaeval Sacrifice” Visualizer Released

Slovakian blackened death metal horde, Ceremony Of Silencehas premiered the visualizer video for "Primaeval Sacrifice," the second single from forthcoming album, Hálios.

"Primaeval Sacrifice" will be available everywhere on June 21 Willowtip Records will release Hálios July 19 on CD, cassette, vinyl, and digital formats. Pre-orders available at the following locations. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Building upon the foundation laid by their debut album, this new release delves even deeper into the band's unique blend of brutality and atmosphere. The album radiates with suffocating intensity, introducing a richer, more atmospheric dimension to the band's sound, while retaining some of the band's signature aspects of haunting melodies, or breathtaking gradations.

Unborn, all-pervading and radiant. The immutable light of the Universe, our fundamental inherent nature, and a bridge to the mythical time. Hálios represents a breakthrough of the sacred into the temporal world, and sets forth on an eerie journey reenacting old stories inspired by the essence of the ancient Indo-European mythology, entwined in obscure visions and dreams.

Tracklisting:

“Primaeval Sacrifice”

“Serpent Slayer”

“Moon Vessel”

“Eternal Return”

“Light Runs Through Light”

“Perennial Incantation”

“King In The Mountain”

“Primaeval Sacrifice”:

“Serpent Slayer”: