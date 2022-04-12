CEREMONY Release "Vanity Spawned By Fear" 12" Single; Video Streaming

California's Ceremony have released their new 12”, "Vanity Spawned By Fear", just ahead of their North American spring 2022 tour. "Vanity Spawned By Fear" is the legendary, acclaimed punk band’s first standalone single of their career: an infectious take on new musick, glam, and moody synth.

"Vanity Spawned By Fear" is available now digitally, and in a limited edition, one-time-only vinyl pressing. A video for the song can be found below.

Ceremony guitarist Anthony Anzaldo Jr. comments: “We do our best to keep futility a secret, a cognitive exercise with feeble reward. The Poppy field reminds us that not all things are meant to be altered. In California, Vanity is spawned by fear.”

Ceremony embark on their North American spring 2022 tour next week - April 21 through May 29. The run includes select sold out shows with Turnstile and additional headline dates with Citizen.

(Photo - Nedda Afsari)