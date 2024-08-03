CHAD SMITH Hears BRING ME THE HORIZON For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Himself To Play "Can You Feel My Heart" (Video)

Drumeo has shared another For The First Time featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers / Chickenfoot drummer Chad Smith. Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Chad Smith is back for another episode! Watch as he listens to 'Can You Feel My Heart' by Bring Me The Horizon for the very first time and attempts to play along. What is he listening for? How does he immediately craft an appropriate drum part? Tune in and find out!"

Smith was recently in the Drumeo studio to discuss some of his favorite drum tracks he’s recorded with groups other than the Red Hot Chili Peppers - and some may surprise you. Join Chad as he breaks down parts from Wu-Tang Clan, Ozzy Osbourne, Dua Lipa, and more.

Songs featured include "Soap On A Rope" (Chickenfoot), "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit" (Wu-Tang Clan), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa), "Frenzy" (Iggy Pop), "Patient Number 9" (Ozzy Osbourne), "Invincible" (Eddie Vedder), "I'll Be Your Domino" and "I Make My Own Rules" (Red Hot Chili Peppers)