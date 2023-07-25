Chainsaws, Voodoo, And AC/DC: JACKYL Frontman JESSE JAMES DUPREE's Unbreakable Bond With BRIAN JOHNSON

On the latest podcast edition of AC/DC Beyond The Thunder, Jesse James Dupree opens up about Brian Johnson's darkest days with AC/DC, expressing his unwavering support and conviction. “I was with Brian the last show AC/DC played together… I’m not going to speak of that because it’s not my place, but I never could fathom that Brian’s not the lead singer of AC/DC. As long as he’s living, and breathing and walking and talking I have a hard time accepting anybody else do it.”

From standing in line overnight just to land AC/DC tickets as a teenager, to eventually writing and recording with AC/DC's lead singer, the charismatic southern hard rock frontman for Jackyl and star of Full Throttle Saloon, a TV series about the world's largest biker bar set in Sturigs, South Dakota, shares his incredible journey from being a passionate fan to his deep-rooted connection with AC/DC.

Dupree reveals that in the early days, his own band Jackyl would perform the entire Back In Black album as an encore. “We just absorbed the voodoo on those records.” Although frequently compared to Brian Johnson as singer, Dupree attributes his vocal style and stage presence to an unusual but influential combination of professional wrestling and TV preachers. "There's so much to be learned from them," he explains.

“There’s been a couple of instances where I’ve touched on stuff and I went, “Whoa, that’s AC/DC’”. In fact, the songs he wrote called ‘Kill The Sunshine’ and ‘Locked And Loaded’ were so blatantly AC/DC, he decided to call on AC/DC frontman, Brian Johnson, to finish the tracks together. He recalls the entire recording process. Brian Johnson said, “I think we’re on to something here.”

As a young teenager, Jesse camped out for two nights just to score front-row tickets to an AC/DC show, never imagining that one day Brian Johnson would be recording vocal tracks in his own home. "If you'd have told me back then that Brian would be sleeping in my young daughter's bed with Winnie the Pooh murals on the wall, I would have just lost it,” laughs Dupree.

From lobbying for Brendan O’Brien to produce AC/DC’s records, to having Brian Johnson join Jackyl onstage wielding a chainsaw, to being invited inside the inner circle while AC/DC recorded Black Ice in Vancouver, Jesse pulls back the curtain on AC/DC behind the scenes of one of the biggest bands in the world and how they’ve inspired him. “What an honor for them to take me into their confidence like that.”

Known for his distinctive voice, explosive energy, and the band's trademark chainsaw solos, Dupree has become a revered figure in the world of hard rock. With chart-topping hits like "The Lumberjack," "When Will It Rain," and "Down On Me," Jackyl has solidified their status as a high-octane force in the rock 'n' roll scene. Their latest release, Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot celebrates the band’s 30th anniversary.

Tune in to AC/DC Beyond The Thunder Season 4, Episode 2 to experience the magic and camaraderie between Jesse James Dupree and AC/DC's Brian Johnson, offering an unfiltered and heartfelt glimpse into the world of one of the biggest bands in history.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder has consistently delivered compelling and thought-provoking conversations with notable guests, and this episode promises to be no exception. With its combination of lively banter, exclusive stories, and insider knowledge, the podcast has become a must-listen for fans craving a deeper understanding of the powerhouse that is AC/DC.

Fueled by listener donations, AC/DC Beyond The Thunder is a non-profit organization, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Make-A-Wish and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Foundations. Contributions can be made at beyondthethunder.com/donate-1.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder podcast is now available for streaming on all platforms and at BeyondtheThunder.com.

For more information or to schedule an interview with AC/DC Beyond The Thunder, please contact Kurt Squiers.

Listen at Apple, Spotify, Pandora.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder features famous AC/DC fans paying homage to this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, now celebrating their 50th anniversary. Previous guests have included Slash, Hall of Fame MLB pitcher Trevor Hoffman, SNL comedian Jim Breuer, US Military War Hero Mike Durant from the film ‘Black Hawk Down’, pro wrestler Chris Jericho, classically trained Croatian duo 2CELLOS, as well as Eddie Trunk, Dweezil Zappa, Lemmy, Simon Wright, Chris Slade, Mike Fraser, Hell’s Belles, Darryl DMC McDaniels and many, many more.AC/DC Beyond The Thunder is now in its fourth season with over a quarter of a million streams.