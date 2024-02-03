CHAKA KHAN Drummer KAZ RODRIGUEZ Hears PRIMUS For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Himself To Play "Jerry Was A Race Car Driver" (Video)

Drumeo recently issued another For The First Time challenge to Chaka Khan drummer Kaz Rodriguez. Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Take a sneak peek into the mind of Kaz Rodriguez – drummer for Chaka Khan and Josh Groban. Watch as he listens to "Jerry Was A Race Car Driver" by Primus for the very first time and attempts to play along. What is he listening for? How does he immediately craft an appropriate drum part? Tune in and find out!"

Sessanta, the tour featuring Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus joining forces, and sharing band members for a wholly unique concert experience, have announced an additional eight, and final, dates to their previously announced 2024 US Tour, with the trek now making its way to the Northeastern US as well as Chicago, Detroit and Kansas City.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time, with local pre-sales available on Thursday from 10 AM to 10 PM, local time. Ticketing links, and VIP options, are available via Tour.puscifer.com.

“What a glorious notion of combining three bands that all start with the letter ‘P’ for a tribute to Maynard Keenan's 60th trip around the sun,” shared Primus’ Les Claypool. “I've known Maynard for more than three decades and I have to say, I've yet to meet a more creative, ambitious and industrious human being; that is assuming he is actually human. Often his perspective and output are more ‘extraterrestrial’ than that of this planet so, It wouldn't surprise me if he has some sort of ‘Prometheus’ type DNA deep in his marrow.”

Sessanta is a resurrection, and expansion, of the 2014 Los Angeles event, Cinquanta, which was originally a one-time only celebration. Much like that fabled evening, which commemorated Maynard James Keenan's landmark 50th birthday, Sessanta celebrates the Puscifer and A Perfect Circle frontman as he turns 60.

The tour’s unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other’s performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds.

“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014,” says Keenan of the dates that also sees A Perfect Circle’s first live performances since 2018. “Bands aren’t used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it’s Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer.”

Sessanta dates:

April

2 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre *

3 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre *

5 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino *

6 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

9 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

12 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Sold Out)

18 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Bowl

21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre (Sold Out)

23 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)

26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)

30 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater *

May

1 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena *

2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *

4 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium *

* New date