CHALICE OF SIN Feat. WADE BLACK Streaming New Song "Sacred Shrine"

Chalice Of Sin is a sensational new heavy metal machine masterminded by vocalist Wade Black (Crimson Glory, Seven Witches, Leatherwolf), who started working on new music for the project in 2019.

After sharing some music with the Frontiers label, Serafino Perugino President and A&R director of Frontiers Records, hooked him up with the label’s in-house powerhouse producer Alessandro Del Vecchio and work really began in earnest on Chalice Of Sin. Once guitarist Martin Jepsen Andersen and drummer Mirkko De Maio joined the fray, the unit was solidified. The resulting album is a tremendous example of classic heavy metal sounds akin to Savatage, Crimson Glory, and Metal Church. An absolute must for all lovers of classic heavy metal music from the '80s/early '90s.

The self-titled debut is due out June 18, and today, fans can get a taste of the album with the song "Sacred Shrine". Listen below, and pre-order/save Chalice Of Sin here.

"My writing partner, Rich Marks, and myself had a grand vision of how we wanted to approach this record. Our inspiration came from a lot of different things. Mostly the things affecting the world over the last year, as well as the challenges we face as humanity and the hardships that come with it. Forging forward, the best that we can," says Black. "I was given an opportunity to work with a group of talented musicians in Alessandro Del Vecchio, Martin Jepsen Andersen, and Mirkko De Maio. The planets were aligned, and together, we created a stellar record that we are all very proud to be a part of. We hope that everyone enjoys the album as much as we enjoyed creating it!" adds Black.

On the first single, "Chalice Of Sin", Black says, "As a whole, it is more of a statement that people of all standings in life go through hard times. No matter if you are a King or a commoner, we all go through bad times and the temptation to do the wrong thing is always there. You know it is sort of like the angel on one shoulder and the devil on the other shoulder analogy. It's not the problem, it is how you solve it."

For more than two decades, Wade Black has cemented a name for himself in the heavy metal genre by fronting bands like Crimson Glory, Seven Witches, Leatherwolf, Leash Law, and War of Thrones. His voice is featured on more than a dozen albums and he has toured the world, performing at multiple metal festivals.

Wade first came to the attention of the metal community with his band Lucian Blaque, which formed in 1990 and had an initial run through 1995. When Lucian Blaque was put on pause, Wade put his knowledge of vocal techniques to work as an instructor at a music conservatory in Tampa, FL. His ability to soar through a three octave-plus range made him an in-demand instructor for aspiring vocalists of all genres of music.

In 1999, Wade took over as vocalist for the reactivated Florida metallers Crimson Glory, releasing the Astronomica album with them. Following a tour in support of the album, the band went on hiatus; however, not being one to rest on past glories, Wade forged ahead. His skills as a vocalist and frontman kept him in demand and he recorded and performed with established underground metal acts such as Seven Witches and Leatherwolf, as well as other collaborations within the metal community.

Now in the 21st century, Wade is prepared to bring the metal to the masses once again with his new project Chalice Of Sin.

Tracklisting:

"Chalice Of Sin"

"Great Escape"

"Whisky"

"Miracle"

"Sacred Shrine"

"Ashes Of The Black Rose"

"Through The Eyes Of A Child"

"I Stand"

"The Show"

"The Fight"

"Nightmare"

"Sacred Shrine":

"Chalice Of Sin" video:

Lineup:

Wade Black - Vocals

Martin Jepsen Andersen - Guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Bass, Keyboards

Mirkko De Maio - Drums