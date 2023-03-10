CHAPEL OF DISEASE - Founding Band Members Part Ways; Frontman LAURENT TEUBL To Continue With New Line-Up

Laurent Teubl, frontman for Germany's Chapel Of Disease, has issued a statement announcing that the founding band line-up has parted ways. It is available below in full.

Teubl: "It is with very heavy hearts that we hereby have to tell you, that after 15 years together we have decided to part ways. While the band will still exist and continue in a new lineup, this surely is an end of a big chapter for all of us.

While we would prefer to keep the reasons for this decision between only the three of us, we would like to thank so many of you for following us up until this point. We can really look back on this time with so many positive memories and while we’ve made the decision to split up this constellation, each one of us has made clear that since all we’ve reached together, the band should be kept alive and that our friendships between one another weigh more than anything else. Which ultimately went hand in hand with the decision we’ve made. While we therefore are grateful for so many opportunities we were given by a variety of different people and for so many kind words or gestures many of you have given us, we are even more grateful for the time, sweat and tears all of us have put into this band and for what we as a group of individuals have created out of this. This is something no one can take from us and something that we will always carry along our way. So, I hereby would like to thank David and Ced for everything that was and will be. I can only say for myself, that I treasure all of it in the most careful manner.

I would have wanted us to play our remaining gigs in March together. This, however, was not possible. We apologize to anyone that was looking forward to seeing us here and we especially apologize to the organizers of these events.

News around the band and new music will follow when the time is right.

Thank you."

Chapel Of Disease was formed in 2008 by vocalist / guitarist Laurent Teubl, bassist Cedric Teubl, and drummer David Dankert. They released three albums between 2012 and 2018: Summoning Black Gods (2012), The Mysterious Ways Of Repetitive Art (2015), and And As We Have Seen The Storm, We Have Embraced The Eye (2018).