CHARLIE BENANTE, ALEX SKOLNICK, JENNIFER CELLA, And Others Cover STEVIE NICKS & TOM PETTY Classic "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around"; Video

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has released the new video below, featuring a cover of the Stevie Nicks hit "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around". The track, featured on Nicks' 1981 album, Bella Donna, also features Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers.

Says Benante: "Round two from the "Rhiannon" lineup. Here is our take on the Stevie Nicks classic (which also features Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around' (originally released by Stevie on her debut solo album Bella Donna in 1981). This was always a favorite of mine and it gives me a chance to play big thunderous fills, ala Stan Lynch.

Alex N Skolnick (lead guitar) of Testament, Mark Menghi - Metal Allegiance, Jennifer Cella of Trans-Siberian Orchestra (vox), Randy McStine of McStine & Minnemann

(vox and rhythm guitar) and myself had such a blast working on 'Rhiannon' that we wanted to continue the momentum. Harry Waters of McNally Waters on keyboards (getting that B3 Hammond Organ sound). Harry has also toured in his father's band. Frank Mitaritonna for mixing and Dima Levanchuk for the amazing video work."