CHARLIE BENANTE Posts Drum-Cam Video Of "5 Minutes Alone" From PANTERA's Performance At Graspop Metal Meeting

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who is currently performing with Pantera, has posted drum-cam footage for "5 Minutes Alone", from the band's June 17 set at Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium. Watch below:



Pantera, who's current lineup includes Benante alongside Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) and Zakk Wylde (guitar), perform next tonight, June 29, at Resurrection Festival in Viveiro, Spain. To view their complete tour schedule, head here.