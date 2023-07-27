CHARLIE BENANTE, ROB DUKES, TRACII GUNS, GARY HOLT, TODD LA TORRE, PETER GABRIEL And Others Pay Tribute To SINÉAD O'CONNOR - "She Was More Punk Rock Than Any Of You!"

Yesterday, Wednesday, July 26, Ireland's RTE shared the sad news that singer-songwriter, Sinéad O'Connor, has passed away, aged 56.

In a statement, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Rockers have paid tribute to O'Connor, with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante writing: "Sad sad sad… what a great person and just an amazing artist. I’m glad I had the chance to come to know her. Her voice and her music will live on. My condolences to her family."

Genesis legend Peter Gabriel shared: "Sinéad was an extraordinary talent. She could move us with a candour and a passion with which so many people connected. The path she chose was always difficult and uncompromising but at every turn she would show her spirit and her courage. I feel lucky to have had the chance to work with her."

Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre wrote: "RIP to this talented person. I always admired her stance and her means of protest against the child abuse being protected by the Catholic Church."

Former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes posted: "She was more punk rock than any of you!!"

See tributes to Sinéad below: