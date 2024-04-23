CHARLIE BENANTE Says “Floods” Was DIMEBAG DARRELL’s Favorite PANTERA Guitar Solo

In an interview with Drumeo before Pantera’s headlining show from New York’s Madison Square Garden on February 22, drummer Charlie Benante spoke about his drum kit, playing at Madison Square Garden, and the inclusion of “Floods” in the setlist.

Benante says “Floods” was late guitarist Dimebag Darrel’s favorite guitar solo from Pantera and the track is taken from their 1996 album The Great Southern Trendkill.