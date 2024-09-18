CHARLIE BENANTE Shares Drum-Cam Video From PANTERA's Chicago Show With METALLICA
September 18, 2024, 27 minutes ago
Pantera opened for Metallica on August 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, and Charlie Benante has shared some new video from the concert.
Says Charlie: "2 clips from the Soldier Field show with Metallica. What a great show it was, the crowd was so loud and moving and grooving. I had to get used to playing on this stage, I never know where the other guys are but I can feel them. See you in January/ February in Europe/UK 🤘🤘🤘. Please hit the like button and subscribe. If you have nothing nice to say please think before you comment. Love you guys!"
American crossover thrash band, Power Trip, will be supporting Pantera on their UK/European tour in January/February 2025. Tour dates are listed below.
January
21 - Helsinki, FI - Ice Hall
23 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet
24 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum
26 - Copenhagen, DK - at Royal Arena
28 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
31 - Ljubljana, SI - Arena Stožice
February
1 - Ostrava, CZ - Ostravar Aréna
3 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Arena
4 - Kraków, PL - Tauron Arena
6 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle
7 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle
9 - Düsseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10 - Brussels, BE - Forest National
12 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena
13 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion
15 - Paris, FR - Adidas Arena
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley