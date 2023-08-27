CHARLIE BENANTE Shares PANTERA Live Drumcam Footage Of "Mouth For War" And "Strength Beyond Strength" From Hershey, PA Show

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who is currently performing with Pantera, has shared drumcam footage of "Mouth For War" and "Strength Beyond Strength" performed live in Hershey, PA on August 5th. Watch below:

Pantera is on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot are openers on upcoming select dates. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:

With Spirit In The Room:

August

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

With King Parrot:

September

7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live