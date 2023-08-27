CHARLIE BENANTE Shares PANTERA Live Drumcam Footage Of "Mouth For War" And "Strength Beyond Strength" From Hershey, PA Show
August 27, 2023, 37 minutes ago
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who is currently performing with Pantera, has shared drumcam footage of "Mouth For War" and "Strength Beyond Strength" performed live in Hershey, PA on August 5th. Watch below:
Pantera is on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot are openers on upcoming select dates. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.
Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:
With Spirit In The Room:
August
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
With King Parrot:
September
7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion
8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire
12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach
15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live