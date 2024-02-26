CHARLIE BENANTE Shares PANTERA Tour Kit Breakdown Video

In the Modern Drummer clip below, Anthrax / Pantera drummer Charlie Benante breakd down his 2024 touring kit, sharing insights during Pantera's opening for Metallica in St. Louis in 2023. Gain a closer look at his setup and hear him discuss his commitment to honoring Vinnie Paul through Pantera's continued journey.

The latest touring stretch of live dates for Pantera continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The trek, which commenced on February 3 in Sunrise, Florida, runs through fourteen cities, coming to a close on February 27 in Quebec City, Quebec. The band will again be joined by special guests, acclaimed metal powerhouse Lamb Of God, with additional support acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

Comments Anselmo, “Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y’all!”

Adds Brown, "We're really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!"

Tickets at Pantera.com.

Tour dates with Lamb Of God:

February

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC

Pantera have scheduled a headline date at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia on March 19.

Says the band: "Guess what, Adelaide? We are coming for you! We are doing one headline show on our upcoming tour in Australia and it's in your city. See you on 19 March at Adelaide Entertainment Centre."