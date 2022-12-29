CHARLIE BENANTE Shares Video From PANTERA Shows In Mexico, Colombia, Chile And Brazil - "I Was Blown Away By The Reaction From The Audiences"

Pantera, who's new lineup includes vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums - replacing the late, great Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul - recently wrapped up a South American tour. Benante has shared a new video clip along with the following message:

"Here is our view of some clips Compiled by techs, friends and family members of our first tour as Pantera. I was blown away by the reaction from the audiences; there were times I wanted to stop playing and just enjoy the sea of passion. The fans down there are a different kind, they get involved and they even put their phones down at times. Thank you Dima Levanchuk for editing

Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.

May

18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

June

2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)

7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)