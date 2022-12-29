CHARLIE BENANTE Shares Video From PANTERA Shows In Mexico, Colombia, Chile And Brazil - "I Was Blown Away By The Reaction From The Audiences"
December 29, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Pantera, who's new lineup includes vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums - replacing the late, great Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul - recently wrapped up a South American tour. Benante has shared a new video clip along with the following message:
"Here is our view of some clips Compiled by techs, friends and family members of our first tour as Pantera. I was blown away by the reaction from the audiences; there were times I wanted to stop playing and just enjoy the sea of passion. The fans down there are a different kind, they get involved and they even put their phones down at times. Thank you Dima Levanchuk for editing
Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.
May
18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
June
2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics
22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)
11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)
18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)
September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)
7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)