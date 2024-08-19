CHARLIE BENANTE Talks Next ANTHRAX Album - "There Are Three Songs That Don’t Sound Like Anything We’ve Done Before"

Anthrax have offered an update on the status of their long-anticipated 12th album, reports Metal Hammer.

Talking exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer, drummer Charlie Benante says the New York thrash metal favourites have written “13 or 14 songs” for the followup to 2016’s For All Kings. He also offers insight into the band’s musical direction with their new material.

“There’s a song which has the same kind of epic feel as 'In The End' [from 2011’s Worship Music] and 'Blood Eagle Wings' [from For All Kings],” Benante tells journalist Dave Everley. “It revolves around the journey we’ve been on in the band.

“And there are three songs that don’t sound like anything we’ve done before. One called 'The Edge Of Perfection' I had way before Covid, and it has just stayed with me – the melody and the chords, but also the aggression.”

Guitarist Scott Ian adds: “None of the songs are actually finished-finished. Joey’s [Belladonna, vocalist] sang on nine of them. I’ve got lyrics to write for four of them. I think all the songs will be good enough to come out in some way, shape or form.”

