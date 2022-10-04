CHARLIE KENDALL - Host Of Legendary Metalshop Radio Show Guests On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast; Video

Episode #497 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

A message states: "Wow! What a great conversation and trip down memory lane. This week we are joined by Charlie Kendall, the man and the voice behind the classic metal show, Metalshop! How was Metalshop started? What happened to all the Metalshop show assets that were owned by iHeartMedia? Charlie is a legend and he talks Metalshop and heavy metal!"