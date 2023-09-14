CHARLIE KENDALL's Metalshop Show Returns, Exclusively On KRFK Radio

Rock radio royalty Charlie Kendall, creator and host of the iconic show Metalshop, announced on Ron Keel’s Streets Of Rock N Roll radio show that he’s firing up the buzzsaw once again to host new weekly episodes of Charlie Kendall’s Metalshop, exclusively on KRFK Radio.

From 1984-1995, broadcast superstar Kendall was a driving force of the metal revolution as he hosted this iconic program on over 250 stations. Metalshop was to rock radio what Headbanger’s Ball was to television. Now, he’s joined forces with KRFK Radio (a division of Keel’s RFK Media) to deliver new shows to a worldwide audience that celebrates and enjoys the music of the wild and the young.

Charlie Kendall’s Metalshop will combine the show’s vintage feature segments with fresh content, music from then and now, classic interviews with hard rock heroes, and that same voice and attitude that made the program a cornerstone of that culture.

“I’ve thought about it for years,” Kendall says, “and I’ve finally found the right fit and the right people to make it happen. It’s come full circle - and we’re bringing back Metalshop.”

“RFK Media is beyond thrilled to be working with Charlie to resurrect this historic radio show,” admits Ron Keel. “We work hard to deliver the best programming available, and I’ve always been one of the luckiest guys in the entertainment business but having Charlie Kendall choose KRFK Radio as the vehicle for Metalshop’s comeback is like winning the heavy metal lottery.”

Charlie Kendall’s Metalshop premieres Saturday, October 7 on KRFK Radio at 7 PM, Eastern - online at KRFKradio.com, on TuneIn Radio, Audacy, and on the free KRFK mobile app. New Metalshop merch is now available here.

Limited sponsorship/advertising opportunities are available for the right brands. Send email inquiries to contact@krfkradio.com.