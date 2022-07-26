CHARLOTTE WESSELS - Former DELAIN Vocalist Releases "Human To Ruin" Single And Lyric Video

Dutch vocalist/composer Charlotte Wessels continues her successful solo journey by releasing another new single, the bittersweet “Human To Ruin”, cut from her upcoming second full-length album, Tales From Six Feet Under Vol II, out October 7 via Napalm Records.

Within this lavish realm of rock, pop, metal and beyond, instruments and vocals were performed/programmed/produced by Wessels herself, also featuring delicate guitar work by Timo Somers (also ex-Delain). The second single, “Human To Ruin”, starts with a sweet melody that breaks into a propelling metal track, in which calmer parts alter with powerful break outs. Her inimitable and charismatic voice creates an intimate and mystical atmosphere and underlines Charlotte Wessels’ versatility. The song is underlined by an atmospheric visualizer to set the perfect mood for this auditive experience.

Charlotte Wessels on “Human To Ruin”: “With 'Human To Ruin' I wanted to make a song that has an old school symphonic feel to it, but at the same time doesn’t get too polished or “pretty” to reflect the theme of the track. The vocal processing on the choruses is inspired by 90’s grunge and the instrumental middle part gives off something psychedelic, all in all it’s quite eclectic. Thematically, the words in 'Human To Ruin' are the things you say to yourself when you feel undeserving of love, or when you feel like you want love just for selfish reasons. I felt compelled to indulge in this feeling without nuancing it, because when you exaggerate a feeling like that, or make it larger than life in a song, it allows you to shout out the frustration on the one hand but it also reminds you that it is probably not all THAT bad in reality.”

Watch the official lyric video for “Human To Ruin”:

On the exciting new offering, Tales From Six Feet Under Vol II, Wessels’ styles range from melancholic alt-pop to synth-infused rock and connect atmospheric elements with harder sounds, crossing genre boundaries with ease.

Charlotte Wessels states: “Since May 2020, I’ve been writing and recording a new song every month down in my basement “Six Feet Under Studio”, fueled by - and released to - my tight-knit Patreon community. This album wouldn’t be there without them. I’m excited to team up with Napalm Records again to release a new collection of these tracks with a wider audience.

With Tales From Six Feet Under, I released my favorite tracks of the first year of this endeavor onto the world in 2021, and Tales From Six Feet Under Vol II is its counterpart, with my favorite tracks from the second year. There are definitely differences between the two, with the second leaning more towards the heavier side, but they do belong together.

Together they represent a time of introspection and solitary songwriting in the basement. A time that has taught me a lot and has been very meaningful to me, but also a time that, as I started this project in the middle of Covid quarantine, has already - thankfully - started changing. Not because I won’t be writing and recording Six Feet Under anymore, but because as the world is opening up again, I too will come out of the basement and out of my shell again with live concerts, and collaborations are on the horizon.”

Starting with captivating synth-flavored track “Venus Rising”, Charlotte Wessels’ lures the listener into her multifaceted world of sound to be spellbound within the blink of an eye. Following “Human To Ruin” mesmerizes with a sweet melody that breaks into a propelling metal track, where calmer parts alter with powerful break outs. Wessels releases her power on other commanding tracks like “The Phantom Touch” and “Good Dog”, while on “The Final Roadtrip”, she presents the full range of her vocal prowess atop carefully balanced electronic beats and indie soundscapes. “Toxic” comes with an obscure, captivating whispering sound that turns into a strong sonic wall, as the album then fades out with the honest atmospheric gems “I Forget” featuring a cello performance by Elianne Anemaat, and “Utopia”.

This eclectic wealth of songs proves Wessels’ exceptional ability to express the most sincere feelings and emotions within her art and her distinct intuition for the combination of seemingly different genres. Tales From Six Feet Under Vol II is an enchanting portent of Charlotte Wessels’ further multifaceted endeavors.

Tales From Six Feet Under Vol II will be available as 1LP Vinyl Gold, 1LP Vinyl Recycled Black, 1LP Vinyl Recycled Color (Patreon exclusive) as well as on all digital platforms. Moreover, fans will get a combined 2CD Digisleeve that also includes Wessel's exciting first solo offering Tales From Six Feet Under Vol I, which will be released on CD for the first time now.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tales From Six Feet Under Vol II tracklisting:

"Venus Rising"

"Human To Ruin"

"The Phantom Touch"

"Against All Odds"

"A Million Lives"

"The Final Roadtrip"

"Good Dog"

"Toxic"

"I Forget"

"Utopia"

"Against All Odds" video:

Charlotte Wessels will bring her work to the stage on October 23 at TivoliVredenburg - Ronda, in Utrecht, NL, for her first and only live show so far: Tales From Six Feet Under - Live in Concert. Get tickets here.

(Photo - Sandra Ludewig)