CHASTAIN Feat. LEATHER LEONE Release 1321 Album; "Evil Awaits Us" Video Streaming

The second coming of Chastain with Leather Leone on vocals began in 2013. Since that time the band has released 5 albums:

2013 - Surrender To No One

2014 - Surrender To No One: Uncut

2015 - We Bleed Metal

2016 - Chastainium

2017 - We Bleed Metal 17

1321 takes tracks from each of those five albums and presents them with different arrangements.

Guitarist and Producer David T. Chastain explains: "1321 is the album we would have released if we only could have released one album during the Leather Second Generation Era. The tracks now are little more listener friendly and more accessible for the first time Chastain metal fan who may have never experienced the music before. For long time Chastain fans I believe they will like the new arrangements."

David adds, "We chose the tracks that we thought I could make the biggest arrangement changes from the originals. When listening to the 5 albums on their own certain tracks I could just hear a new arrangement that I thought would work. Tracks I could make stronger... or at least a new take on the song."

Also included on 1321 is the never before released track, "The First Attack". That track was originally recorded during the Surrender To No One sessions but to due to time constraints was not included on the original release.

David adds, "Having new drummer Stian Kristoffersen (Pagan's Mind) in the band really helped bring the music to another level with his more modern influences. He is a monster drummer. Leather has never sounded better and bassist Mike Skimmerhorn can always be counted on to hold up the bottom end."

Chastain, one of the original US metal pioneers, has once again proved itself to be a unique sound in the history and future of metal.

A video featuring the new arrangement of the track "Evil Awaits Us" can be seen below:

Recently the band discovered a rare video of Chastain's very first concert. David states: "Found an old Beta tape and had it transferred to digital format. Of course the quality is poor but it shows the band with a ton of energy and it has every song from the band's first album Mystery Of Illusion. Leather really shines on this."

Watch here.