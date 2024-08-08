CHEAP TRICK - 62-Foot Replica Of RICK NIELSEN's Guitar To Sit Outside New Hard Rock Casino In Rockford

A new Hard Rock casino set to open in Rockford, Illinois, will honour hometown hero Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick with a 62-foot replica of his Hamer Standard checkerboard guitar, reports Consequence Of Sound. The giant monument will sit outside the casino’s new permanent site, which will have a grand opening on August 29.

After operating at a temporary location for a couple years, Hard Rock Casino Rockford will open its new state-of-the-art location at 7801 E. State Street, off I-90. It will feature 175,000 square feet of gaming and a 2,000-capacity performance venue.

Nielsen was a big proponent of bringing a Hard Rock casino to Rockford, and the giant replica of his famous checkerboard Hamer Standard will be front-and-center right outside the entrance of the casino. All told, the monument measures 62 feet, 10-inches tall and 38 feet, 6-inches wide.

According to a recent press release, the highly anticipated opening of Rockford's long-desired casino is almost here. Hard Rock International revealed the grand opening date for Hard Rock Casino Rockford's permanent facility will be Thursday, August 29, 2024, with a star-studded Guitar Smash, in Hard Rock tradition. The doors will open to the public at approximately 3 PM.

"I'd like to thank the Rockford community and State of Illinois for welcoming Hard Rock and our unique brand of world-class entertainment to the greater region," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "The economic impact of this casino will provide hundreds of new jobs and boost the entertainment options for anyone living near or visiting Rockford. We are thrilled to welcome this new property to our global portfolio of over 300 Hard Rock venues."

The new casino, located immediately off the I-90 State Street exit at 7801 E. State Street in Rockford, boasts more than 175,000 square feet of gaming, entertainment, and hospitality space, featuring a diverse array of attractions including nearly 1,300 slot machines, 50 live table games including a poker room, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, six unique restaurants, and a Rock Shop offering authentic Hard Rock merchandise and more.

"We are extremely proud of our team members who helped make our initial Opening Act location a success, and we welcome all those new to the team who have worked so hard preparing for this long-awaited day," says Geno Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Casino Rockford. "It's been 30 years in the making for Rockford and the wait is over. We are excited to welcome guests to our house to showcase and expand the legendary Hard Rock brand."

One of the highlights of the new casino is the Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, spanning 23,000 square feet, accommodating up to 2,000 guests for concerts and performances.

(Artist's rendering photo - HardRock.com)