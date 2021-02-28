CHEAP TRICK Guitarist RICK NIELSEN - "We Never Tried To Be Something That We Weren't"

Ahead of Cheap Trick’s eagerly anticipated 20th studio album, In Another World, arriving via BMG on Friday, April 9th, guitarist Rick Nielsen spoke with Terrie Carr of Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA FM.

During their 20 minute chat, which can be enjoyed via the video below, Nielsen says that Cheap Trick have been sitting on In Another World for quite a while now.

"It was supposed to have been out a year ago. We finished it, but then, of course, all the crap happened, so it got delayed — our tours got delayed, the record got delayed. So we did it probably a year and a half ago — something like that. I don't think we really put the final touches on it until about a month ago, actually... I mean, we only finished the cover and all that stuff, really, about a month and a half ago."

Nielsen also shared his thoughts on Cheap Trick's longevity and influence, saying: "I don't mean to be extra humble, 'Oh, gee,' but we do what we like, and we're lucky that we had any success, and we're lucky that we had any fans, but we've got a lot of fans, and we like what we do. We're too dumb to quit, and our mistakes are real. And we're just a good band. I don't think we've ever progressed — really. I mean, we never tried to be something that we weren't. We never tried to be, 'All right, now we're gonna do this.' It's just, like, no, that's phony."

Limited edition blue and white splattered In Another World vinyl will be available at independent record stores nationwide. In addition, a limited edition picture disc will be available exclusively via Target. Pre-orders are available now, with all pre-orders joined by an instant grat download of “Light Up The Fire”.

Produced by longtime associate Julian Raymond, In Another World sees Cheap Trick doing what they do better than anyone - crafting indelible rock ‘n’ roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics, and seemingly inexorable energy. Trademark anthems like “Light Up The Fire” and “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll” are countered by more introspective - but no less exuberant - considerations of times past, present, and unknowable future on such strikingly potent new tracks as “Another World” and “I’ll See You Again.”

In Another World - which marks Cheap Trick’s first new LP since 2017’s double-header of We're All Alright! and Christmas Christmas – further showcases Cheap Trick at their most eclectic, touching on a myriad of distinct sounds and song approaches, from the swampy Chicago blues number, “Final Days” (featuring fiery harmonica from Grammy Award-nominated singer and Wet Willie frontman Jimmy Hall) to a timely rendition of John Lennon’s still-relevant “Gimme Some Truth,” originally released for Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 and featuring the instantly recognizable guitar sound of erstwhile Sex Pistol Steve Jones.

As irresistible and immediate as anything in their already awesome catalog, In Another World is Cheap Trick at their irrepressible best, infinitely entertaining and utterly unstoppable.

In Another World tracklisting:

"Here Comes the Summer"

"Quit Waking Me Up"

"Another World"

"Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll"

"The Party"

"Final Days"

"So It Goes"

"Light Up The Fire"

"Passing Through"

"Here’s Looking At You"

"Another World" reprise

"I’ll See You Again"

"Gimme Some Truth"

"Light Up The Fire":