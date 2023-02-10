CHEAP TRICK's Authorized Greatest Hits Collection Back On Vinyl In March

Cheap Trick's best of collection, Authorized Greatest Hits, will be released on standard black vinyl on March 24. A limited edition ultra clear vinyl edition of the set was released back in November, 2022.

Authorized Greatest Hits, which was curated by the band members and features several rarities, was originally released on CD in August 2000.

LP tracklisting:

LP 1:

Side 1

"I Want You To Want Me" (Live at Budokan - April '78)

"Ain't That A Shame" (Live at Budokan - April '78)

"Southern Girls" (Single Version)

"California Man"

Side 2

"Surrender"

"Stop This Game" (Single Version)

"Voices"

"Dream Police"

"If You Want My Love" (Alternate Version)

LP 2:

Side 1

"Tonight It's You"

"Everything Works If You Let It" (Long Version)

"Mandocello"

"I Can't Take It"

Side 2

"She's Tight"

"That 70's Song" (Based on "In the Street")

"Walk Away" (Featuring Chrissie Hynde)

"Can't Stop Fallin' Into Love"

"The Flame" (Single Version)