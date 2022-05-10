CHEAP TRICK's RICK NIELSEN Joins SAMMY HAGAR In The Studio; Video

In this Rock & Roll Road Trip clip from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar drops in with Cheap Trick’s guitar god Rick Nielsen in Chicago to talk rock history. He then heads to Denver, Colorado to play the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre with his band The Circle (Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham & Vic Johnson).

In an interview with Steve Baltin for Forbes Sammy Hagar revealed that he and The Cricle will release their new Dave Cobb-produced album, Crazy Times.

"We're gonna have a new record coming out in the next couple of months, we're gonna release the first single," says Hagar. "We made a record called Crazy Times with Dave Cobb. It's the best record I ever made in my life, but I hate to even say that because that's what everyone says. But I'm telling you from my heart, it's the best record I ever made in my life."

Asked if he went to Nashville to record the album with Dave Cobb, Samy replies: "Yes, we did it at this RCA Studio with all that vintage equipment, it sounds phenomenal. It's great, my best songwriting ever, best production ever, and we made four videos already. And then I'm just gonna get these cocktails launched in Florida, hopefully this next couple of months and take this one state at a time with the greatest cocktails in the world."

Stay tuned for updates on the new record.