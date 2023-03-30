CHEAP TRICK's ROBIN ZANDER, KISS' TOMMY THAYER Confirmed For ALICE COOPER's Coopstock 2023

The 25th edition of Alice Cooper’s annual rock & roll fundraising bash, Coopstock 2023, is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. Doors open at 4 PM, with the event scheduled to run from 5- 11 PM.

Alice will be joined by fan favorites Tommy Thayer of KISS, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Dave Jenkins of Pablo Cruise, Sister Sledge, Chuck Garric of the Alice Cooper Band, and SixWire, as well as teen performers for a groovy night under the stars featuring live/silent auctions and more - all to benefit Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Mesa and Phoenix.

$400 - VIP Ticket: Valet parking, table seat, dinner/drinks, etc.

$200 - Groovy Coopstock Chair: Collectible Coopstock chair, premium seating

$69 - Festival: Lawn access, hamburgers & hot dogs for sale (Bring a lawn chair or blanket)

The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort," kicks off in late April in Michigan and continues through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with Def Leppard and Motley Crue, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort

29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

30 - Hershey, PA - The Hershey Theater

May

2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

5 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom

6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center

7 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

10 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theater

13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre

14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

15 - North Charleston, SC - Performing Arts Center

17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*



* Festival

With Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe:

August

5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

8 - Columbus, OH - The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium

11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha

16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie:

August

24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September

1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre