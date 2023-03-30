CHEAP TRICK's ROBIN ZANDER, KISS' TOMMY THAYER Confirmed For ALICE COOPER's Coopstock 2023
March 30, 2023, an hour ago
The 25th edition of Alice Cooper’s annual rock & roll fundraising bash, Coopstock 2023, is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. Doors open at 4 PM, with the event scheduled to run from 5- 11 PM.
Alice will be joined by fan favorites Tommy Thayer of KISS, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Dave Jenkins of Pablo Cruise, Sister Sledge, Chuck Garric of the Alice Cooper Band, and SixWire, as well as teen performers for a groovy night under the stars featuring live/silent auctions and more - all to benefit Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Mesa and Phoenix.
For complete details, and to purchase tickets, head here.
$400 - VIP Ticket: Valet parking, table seat, dinner/drinks, etc.
$200 - Groovy Coopstock Chair: Collectible Coopstock chair, premium seating
$69 - Festival: Lawn access, hamburgers & hot dogs for sale (Bring a lawn chair or blanket)
The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort," kicks off in late April in Michigan and continues through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with Def Leppard and Motley Crue, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.
For tickets + VIP information, head here.
Tour dates:
April
28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort
29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
30 - Hershey, PA - The Hershey Theater
May
2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
5 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom
6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center
7 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center
10 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theater
13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre
14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
15 - North Charleston, SC - Performing Arts Center
17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*
* Festival
With Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe:
August
5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome
8 - Columbus, OH - The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium
11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha
16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium
Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie:
August
24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September
1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre