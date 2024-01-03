CHEAP TRICK To Headline "Beatles On The Beach 2024" Classic Rock Festival

Event Promoter, United We Rock, announces 2024’s Beatles On The Beach Classic Rock Festival, a line-up of world-class music, five days of events throughout the city, and celebrity artist appearances at multiple venues in Delray Beach for another unparalleled city-wide “Experience”.

Cheap Trick, one of the world’s iconic superbands and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees have just announced a stadium tour with Def Leppard and Journey, and this is THE opportunity to see them perform in an intimate venue in South Florida.

The Festival is centrally located on Florida’s East Coast between Miami and Palm Beach. The Delray Beach Amphitheater at Old School Square will be Epicenter of the Festival, boasting an epic music lineup.

The Cornell Art Museum will house an Exhibition of the celebrated artworks of Ringo Starr and Trevor “Stickman” Stickel, with VIP and Public live Artist Appearances scheduled throughout the multi-day festival. There will also be an on-stage presentation to Cheap Trick of a large-scale commissioned artwork to commemorate Beatles On The Beach 2024.

Also on the Headliner Stage, The Fab Faux, considered to be The #1 Beatles Tribute Band: Rolling Stone Magazine termed them “the greatest Beatles cover band – without the wigs” and called "the best the music has sounded in over 40 years" by The Wall Street Journal. From their late-night appearances on Letterman & Conan to their worldwide appearances – this is the band.

The Weeklings will open for Cheap Trick on the main stage: the band features former members of Styx, Dave Mason, the original Beatlemania on Broadway, Jon Bon Jovi & The Kings of Suburbia, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, and Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg’s Jukebox! Veterans of Sirius XM for a while… one can find The Weeklings on Sirius XM’s The Beatles Channel regularly.

Gregg Bissonette, drummer for Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band since 2008 hits the stage. Performing with Ringo and the band all over the world, Bissonette’s pedigree includes stints with David Lee Roth, Santana, Don Henely, Joe Satriani, Spinal Tap and countless other musicians.

Further information and tickets can be found here.

Ticket holders receive discounts and complimentary Food and Drink Across the Delray Universe from participating restaurants, bars & merchants. For ticket holders, the Beatles Bar Crawl will serve specialty signature cocktails such as Me and My Monkey Margaritas, Strawberry Fields Forever Frozen Daiquiris. Venues such as Johnnie Browns, Throw Social, Tin Roof, Silver Ball Museum, Hampton Social and Blue Anchor, will feature a compliment tasting menu of munchies, Beatle drinks, prizes and swag galore to round out the festivities. The all-inclusive, day or weekend passes start at $39.50 per day or an affordable full multi day event VIP Credential for $185.50.

VIP Experiences Available: For the Ultimate Beatles On The Beach VIP experience, head here.