CHELSEA GRIN Announce Double Album Suffer In Heaven / Suffer In Hell

Salt Lake City's Chelsea Grin have teamed up with OneRPM and will release a career-altering double-LP: Suffer In Hell and Suffer In Heaven.

Suffer In Hell will be released globally on November 11, 2022, while Suffer In Heaven will arrive on March 17, 2023. Preorder here. Preorder bundles include limited edition vinyl variants (only 500 produced) and a new merch line.

"Origin Of Sin," the first single from Suffer In Hell, is a true flame thrower. Watch the video below.

"It is written that human life has crawled forth from the darkest points of our existence, it is said life even when set ablaze returns a new like a phoenix from ash," says singer Tom Barber. "Many men have proclaimed to see, understand, and sometimes claim to have a gift from the gods. This is our creation for you, each song a representation of the trials and tribulations of life, each word chosen to represent an emotion, there is no greater story than the unknown and we believe this record will paint a picture only your mind can see."

He finishes, "We talk about self-doubt, overcoming inner demons, triumph of good over evil, and living neutrally amongst the darkness. Also, I can't really think about a reason for a double record other than it's fucking bad ass."

Suffer In Hell tracklisting:

“Origin Of Sin”

“Forever Bloom” (feat. Trevor Strnad)

“Deathbed Companion”

“Crystal Casket”

“Flood Lungs”

“The Isnis”

“Mourning Hymn”

“Suffer In Hell, Suffer In Heaven”

Suffer In Heaven tracklisting:

“Leave With Us”

“Orc March”

“Fathomless Maw”

“Soul Slave”

“The Mind Of God”

“Yhorm The Giant”

“Sing To The Grave”

“The Path Of Suffering”

Chelsea Grin on tour with Kaonashi and Filth:

September

9 — Jacksonville, NC — Hooligans

10 — Alton, VA ­­— Blue Ridge Rock Fest

11 — Louisville, KY — Headliners Music Hall

13 — Grand Rapids, MI — Stache

14 ­— Indianapolis, IN — Emerson Theater

15 — Nashville, TN —The End

16 — Spartanburg, SC — Ground Zero

17 — Orlando, FL — Central Florida Metal Fest