CHELSEA GRIN Share New Single “The Isnis”

Salt Lake City's Chelsea Grin have teamed up with OneRPM and will release a career-altering double-LP: Suffer In Hell and Suffer In Heaven.

Suffer In Hell will be released globally on November 11, 2022, while Suffer In Heaven will arrive on March 17, 2023. Preorder here. Preorder bundles include limited edition vinyl variants (only 500 produced) and a new merch line.

New singe, "The Isnis", is available below.

"We are stoked to be releasing this one — Track 6 on Suffer In Hell," Stephen Rutishauser says. "'The Isnis' is about an all-encompassing energy that surrounds us and drives us to explore our limitless consciousness."

Suffer In Hell tracklisting:

“Origin Of Sin”

“Forever Bloom” (feat. Trevor Strnad)

“Deathbed Companion”

“Crystal Casket”

“Flood Lungs”

“The Isnis”

“Mourning Hymn”

“Suffer In Hell, Suffer In Heaven”

Suffer In Heaven tracklisting:

“Leave With Us”

“Orc March”

“Fathomless Maw”

“Soul Slave”

“The Mind Of God”

“Yhorm The Giant”

“Sing To The Grave”

“The Path Of Suffering”

"Origin Of Sin":

Chelsea Grin on tour with Kaonashi and Filth:

September

9 — Jacksonville, NC — Hooligans

10 — Alton, VA ­­— Blue Ridge Rock Fest

11 — Louisville, KY — Headliners Music Hall

13 — Grand Rapids, MI — Stache

14 ­— Indianapolis, IN — Emerson Theater

15 — Nashville, TN —The End

16 — Spartanburg, SC — Ground Zero

17 — Orlando, FL — Central Florida Metal Fest