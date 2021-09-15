CHERUBS Share New Song "A Pair Of Pear Tarts"; Music Video

Austin, TX’s cult noise rock trio, Cherubs, return with their new EP, SLO BLO 4 FRNZ & SXY, out October 15 via Relapse Records. Play it on 45! Play it on 33! Twice the speed! Watch the new “A Pair of Pear Tarts” music video below:

A follow up to their Immaculada High (2019), the new EP capitalizes on the musical frenzy and shining moments of the latest full length, resulting in another dose of the legendary band's take on punk infused noise rock. SLO BLO 4 FRNZ & SXY digital version contains five songs cut at both 33 and 45rpm.

Watch the “Lazy Snakes (Skrewd Version)” video:

Lineup:

Kevin Whitley - Guitar, Vocals

Owen McMahon - Bass, Vocals

Brent Prager - Drums

(Photo - Alison Narro)