CHESTER BENNINGTON's Mom Feels "Betrayed" By LINKIN PARK - "I Feel Like They're Trying Very Hard To Erase The Past"

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Chester Bennington’s mother, Susan Eubanks, speaks out against Linkin Park, saying she feels "betrayed" by the band.

According to the Rolling Stone report, Linkin Park recently announced it had officially reunited seven years after the death of singer Chester Bennington. A new vocalist, Dead Sara’s Emily Armstrong, would be singing Bennington’s parts at their concerts, which kicked off in L.A. on September 11, and the band had recorded a new album with her.

The band’s fans gave the announcement a mixed reaction. One person who had immediately strong feelings about the announcement was Bennington’s mother, Susan Eubanks.

In phone interviews with Rolling Stone, she said the band had promised to notify her if it had any inkling of moving forward. She had run into the group’s other vocalist, rapper Mike Shinoda, in recent years, as well as its turntablist Joe Hahn, but says neither mentioned anything about a reunion. When she learned of the announcement, she felt sudden shock.

“We are thrilled to be back out here,” Shinoda said at a recent concert. “It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you.” Eubanks disagrees.

She tells Rolling Stone (who note that a representative for Linkin Park did not respond to a request for comment for this story):

"I feel betrayed. They told me that if they were ever going to do something, they would let me know. They didn’t let me know, and they probably knew that I wouldn’t going to be very happy. I’m very upset about it.

"I feel like they’re trying very hard to erase the past. They’re performing songs that Chester sang. And I don’t know how the fans are taking it, but I know how I take it.

"And having [Armstrong] singing my son’s songs is hurtful. They said they would let the family know if they were going to reunite. They did not. [Bennington’s first wife] Samantha and [son] Draven didn’t know until it was told to the world. It was the same for me and it hurt.

"I have seen Joe Hahn a few times since Chester died. The last time was maybe four, five years ago. And he promised that he would let me know what was going on, and he didn’t have any intention of starting the band back up.

"And I saw Mike Shinoda about two years ago. He promised to tell the family what was going on. And he did reach out when they were going to release some songs [with Chester on them] that they had that were new.

"He let Samantha and Draven know, and then Samantha let me know. He tried very hard to recreate a relationship with Samantha. She was willing to do that. They didn’t talk about Chester’s death; they talked about Chester’s life. And that was very important that she would call me and let me know what they talked about: How’s he doing? How’s his family doing? It was all of us. She told him that she has regular conversations with me and Draven as well. And that if he wanted to tell her something, she would be sure to tell me. And he said, 'OK.'"

In a statement to Rolling Stone following publication of this article, Samantha Bennington, Chester’s ex-wife, disputes Eubanks’ version of the events, saying in a phone call, “I have not spoken with Mike Shinoda since I was married to Chester. I have not seen him since prior to my divorce in 2005. I believe my mother-in-law is mixing up bands between Linkin Park and Grey Daze. Grief and sadness messes with your memory.”

Read the full report at Rolling Stone.

Linkin Park - Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, alongside new members Emily Armstrong [of Dead Sara] as co-vocalist and Colin Brittain [songwriter/producer for G Flip, Illenium, One OK Rock] as drummer - performed their new single, "The Emptiness Machine”, on September 17 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch below:

Linkin Park’s first album since 2017, From Zero, will be released on November 15. Pre-order / pre-save here via Warner Records.

Tracklisting:

"From Zero" (Intro)

"The Emptiness Machine"

"Cut The Bridge"

"Heavy Is The Crown"

"Over Each Other"

"Casualty"

"Overflow"

"Two Faced"

"Stained"

"IGYEIH"

"Good Things Go"

Without expectations, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell, and Hahn quietly began meeting up again in recent years. Rather than “trying to restart the band,” their instinct was to simply spend more time together, and reconnect with the creativity and camaraderie that has been at the core of their friendship since college. During this time, they invited various friends and cohorts to join them in the studio; among the guests, they found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain. A natural chemistry drew these musicians back into its gravitational pull as they logged more and more hours in the studio. It was the sound of lifelong musicians rediscovering the uncontainable energy of a new beginning once again. Over this season, From Zero was born.

About the new era, Shinoda stated, “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”

Right out of the gate, “The Emptiness Machine” channels the DNA of Linkin Park, harnessing the band’s explosive energy and retaining the hallmarks of their instantly identifiable and inimitable sound. A chameleonic and catchy anthem, Shinoda’s hypnotic melodies hand off to Armstrong’s blistering chorus, over distorted riffs and head-nodding drums.

Shinoda elaborated, “The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

Ultimately, with From Zero, the band is looking to harness the purest energy of their past, present, and future. The new era has officially begun.

