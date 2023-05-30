CHEVELLE And THREE DAYS GRACE Announce Fall 2023 Co-Headline Tour

Today, Chevelle and Three Days Grace announce their 2023 co-headline tour, coming this fall featuring special guest Loathe. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on September 8 at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem making stops across the US in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 14.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi pre-sale beginning today. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 2 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com

Tour dates:

September

8 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

13 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

14 - Huber Heights, OH - The Rose Music Center

17 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Showroom

19 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

20 — St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

21 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

26 - Nampa (Boise), ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

28 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live

29 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

October

2 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

6 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

10 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

12 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway