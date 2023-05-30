CHEVELLE And THREE DAYS GRACE Announce Fall 2023 Co-Headline Tour
May 30, 2023, an hour ago
Today, Chevelle and Three Days Grace announce their 2023 co-headline tour, coming this fall featuring special guest Loathe. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on September 8 at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem making stops across the US in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 14.
Tickets will be available starting with Citi pre-sale beginning today. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 2 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com
Tour dates:
September
8 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
13 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
14 - Huber Heights, OH - The Rose Music Center
17 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Showroom
19 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
20 — St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
21 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theater
23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
26 - Nampa (Boise), ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
28 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live
29 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
October
2 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
4 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
6 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
10 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
12 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway