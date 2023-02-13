CHEZ KANE Releases Cover Of GHOST's "Mary On A Cross"; Audio

Chez Kane has announced the release of a brand new single, a cover of Ghost's "Mary On A Cross". The song is out today and available to stream/download on all digital music services here. Listen below.

“I’m so excited to have teamed up with Danny Rexon again to release our take on the amazing song by Ghost, 'Mary On A Cross'. Now remember guys… if your neighbours can’t hear it, it’s not loud enough!,” exclaims Chez.

This new single follows on the heels of the release of Chez's second studio album, Powerzone, which came out in October 2022. Chez is still touring in support of that album, dates include stops at Sweden Rock Festival and the Monsters Of Rock Cruise.

A talented, young vocalist who fronts, with her two sisters, the band Kane'd, Chez was first brought to the attention of the label after conversations with Danny Rexon of Crazy Lixx about the possibility of him scouting and producing some exciting new talent. Subsequently, Danny started working on some demos with Chez and the label did not pass up the opportunity to get involved with this incredible talent.

Chez's debut solo album embraced the melodic rock style that both she and Danny so admire, while adding a new twist to the current takes on the genre. Their second album together, Powerzone took that formula and made it bigger, better, and bolder.

Chez' star really rose, deservedly so, with the release of her self-titled debut album and with Powerzone'(October 2022), she's only rising higher and shining brighter. Armed with an incredible voice, a downright charming personality, a talented backing band, and the guiding hand of producer Danny Rexon, Powerzone was beyond a shadow of a doubt one of THE melodic rock albums of 2022.