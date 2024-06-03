CHEZ KANE Releases New Single "Don't Cry Wolf" Featuring CRAZY LIXX' DANNY REXON; Visualizer

Chez Kane has released the new single, "Don't Cry Wolf", featuring Crazy Lixx' Danny Rexon. Get the single here, and find a visualizer below.

Says Chez: "Finally, Danny Rexon & I did a thing! It was inevitable that we’d release a song together at some point and we finally made it happen! It’s always a pleasure to work with Danny and it’s awesome to have been able to sing with him for my new stand alone single release… 'Don’t Cry Wolf'."