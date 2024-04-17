CHICAGO & Friends In Concert Feat. STEVE VAI, CHRIS DAUGHTRY And Others In Theaters This Week; Video Trailer

Chicago & Friends In Concert is coming to the big screen for two nights only - April 18 and 21.

Description: Experience the electrifying performance of the Grammy-winning rock band Chicago, at Ovation Hall. Joining them on stage are an impressive lineup of special guests, including Grammy-Nominee R&B vocalist Robin Thicke, rock superstar Chris Daughtry, renowned guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, the harmonious a cappella quintet VoicePlay, pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph, Grammy-winning songstress Judith Hill, and the acclaimed Blues guitarist & vocalist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. Together, they create a sensational musical collaboration that promises an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Find theaters and show times here. Watch a trailer below: