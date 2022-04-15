Chicago's THE OUTFIT Releases New Single “Monster”

Chicago rock band The Outfit returns with its latest single “Monster.” The single is available from Pavement Entertainment on streaming platforms everywhere.

Singer Andy Mitchell says, "'Monster' is a song about a human that is becoming a monster through psychotic thinking and imagery. ‘Monster’ conveys the feeling of being trapped inside your mind knowing the difference between right and wrong but not being able overturn the outcome."

The Outfit will be playing several shows in the Chicago area during the spring and summer. For their first show, they will be headlining at the RocHaus in West Dundee, IL, for an original rock showcase on May 6, 2022. Later this summer, the band will perform with Puddle of Mudd and Motor City Madman Ted Nugent. Find tickets and more information at theoutfit.rocks.

Dates:

May

6 – West Dundee, IL – RocHaus

July

17 – West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club (with Puddle Of Mudd)

23 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theater (with Ted Nugent)

24 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theater (with Ted Nugent)