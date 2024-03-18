CHICAGO Singer Punched By Fan, Forced To Record 70s Classic With Jaw Wired Shut?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the story of Chicago’s 70s classic, '25 Or 6 To 4', a song with a killer guitar riff by Terry Kath, a high-octane vocal by Peter Cetera, and a meaning from the songwriter Robert Lamm that was so rife with controversy it was banned in one of the world’s biggest cities, Singapore. But what is '25 Or 6 To 4' really about? There are many theories. But one thing is for sure, it’s a song that continues to get passed on from generation to generation and its back story is one of the most interesting tales of the 70s. Peter Cetera had to record the vocal through clenched teeth because his jaw was wired shut and the songwriter Robert Lamm has changed his story about writing it so many times. So what really happened in a bungalow in the Hollywood Hills that inspired one of rock’s greatest tracks? We’ll take you there... next on Professor Of Rock."