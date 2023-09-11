CHICAGO Songwriter Literally Phoned In Final Verse For This 80s Classic From A 7-Eleven Pay Phone; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Today, we’re bringing you the story of a perfect pop song… the 1984 smash hit 'Hard Habit To Break' by Chicago. It was an 80s pocket symphony that hearkens back to the genius of the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds. This band and this song feature one of the most power-packed vocal duos of all time. Peter Cetera and Bill Champlin’s vocal prowess was second to none. On this episode, we’re giving you an exclusive interview with one half of that duo and getting some unique insight into this track. Plus, you’ll hear the incredible story about how this song’s writer, Steve Kipner, thought he was finished and went on vacation off the grid... only to find out that the song needed one more verse. He wrote it on the fly in a snowstorm nonetheless, he called it in on a 7-11 payphone. And it was perfect. Just what the song needed. If you’re not already addicted to this track, you will be after we’re done. It’s all coming up… next on the Professor Of Rock."