Chicago’s IGNESCENT Signs With Frontiers Music Srl

Ignescent, the dynamic hard rock band hailing from Chicago, has announced their signing with Frontiers Music Srl, the esteemed Italian label known for representing rock giants such as Def Leppard, Toto, Whitesnake, Journey, and Stryper, among others.

Jennifer Benson, the founder and frontwoman of Ignescent, expresses her excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are overjoyed to revitalize our brand and join forces with Frontiers. As musicians, we've dedicated ourselves to our craft for years, and it's crucial for us to align with a label that appreciates our journey and the effort we've poured into our music."

The new album is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a series of singles leading up to including songs co-written with Disciple and with Jeremy Valentyne & Brandon Wolfe of the band New Years Day. Frontiers Music Srl (distributed by The Orchard/Sony) is poised to reach a much larger global audience. Their music video will be directed by JT Ibanez who recently worked on the latest music video for Sevendust for their song "Superficial Drug".

In addition to their record deal, Ignescent has kept busy this spring with headlining appearances at notable festivals including Exodo Fest in Mexico and Revelation Rockfest in South Carolina. They also recently played at Lakes Jam Festival on the MAIN stage with Skillet. They will be playing with The Letter Black and Seventh Day Slumber August 19 in Unity, WI and at the Canopy Club on October 11 with September Mourning in Urbana, IL. Jennifer has been invited to sing at Petra's 50th Anniversary bash in Nashville, TN on November 4.

Ignescent, was founded by Jennifer Benson. Since 2018, the band has been primarily touring throughout the Midwest and Nashville area. Ignescent's recent single, "Remnant", hit #46 on Billboard Rock Charts. Ignescent’s first CD, Electrified, was produced by 4 time Dove Award winning & Grammy Nominated producer Travis Wyrick (10 Years, P.O.D.) and recorded at Lakeside Studios in Knoxville, Tennessee. The first song on the CD, “Calling Out to You”, was co-written with former lead guitarist of Skillet, Ben Kasica, and hit the top 30 on Billboard Rock Charts. Jennifer co-wrote a song with Sameer Bhattacharya of Flyleaf. Sameer played with Ignescent at their CD Release show in March 2022. Ignescent's song "Into The Night" was produced by Cameron Mizell (Memphis May Fire, Sleeping With Sirens) and has been played at radio stations all over the world.

"You Got Me", has also seen some radio across the country. "Exodus" was co-written with Jeremy Valentyne of New Year’s Day.