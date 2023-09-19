Chicago’s IGNSECENT Announce Fight In Me Album; “Not Today” Single Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the upcoming debut album release, “Fight In Me”, from Ignescent, a dynamic new hard rock band hailing from Chicago. The first single, “Not Today”, featuring Kevin Young of Disciple, is out today. The corresponding music video, also out today, features Billy Grey of Fozzy and was directed by JT Ibanez well known for his work with Sevendust. Preorder here.

About the theme of the album, Ignescent’s Jennifer Benson says, "We will come out stronger in the end through the pain with our hearts ignited. I will never stop the fight in me."

The album will include songs co-written with Sameer of Flyleaf, along with Jeremy Valentyne and Brandon Wolfe of New Years Day among others. The band is fronted by the multi-talented singer Jennifer Benson and have released several singles and an EP in the past few years showcasing their contemporary metal sound, akin to Flyleaf, Evanescence, Jinjer and Skillet.

Since 2018, the band has been primarily touring throughout the Midwest and Nashville area. Ignescent’s last single, “Remnant” hit #46 on Billboard Rock Charts, while Ignescent’s first EP, Electrified, was produced by 4 time Dove Award winning & Grammy Nominated producer Travis Wyrick (10 Years, P.O.D.). The first song on the CD, “Calling Out To You”, was co-written with former lead guitarist of Skillet, Ben Kasica, and hit the top 30 on Billboard Rock Charts.

Tracklisting:

“Monster You Made”

“Unholy”

“Fight In Me”

“You’re Not Alone”

“Under Attack”

“Triple Threat”

“Shadows”

“Carries Me”

“The Hurt”

“Woman On Fire”

“Not Today”

“Not Today” video: