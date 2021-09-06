Chicago’s REPENTANCE Sign To Noble Demon; New Single Feat. TRIVIUM’s COREY BEAULIEU Streaming

Chicago, Illinois -based metal act Repentance have announced their worldwide signing to German label Noble Demon. Founded in 2018 by former Soil and Dirge Within guitarist Shaun Glass, the band soon became known for their distinctive heavy yet dynamic sound, packed with details, groove and intensity. With a critically acclaimed debut album under their belts (God For A Day, 2020) and numerous shows with high profile acts such as Trivium, Devildriver, Jinjer, Skull Fist, Toxic Holocaust, Sacred Reich and others, Repentance have taken the heavy scene by storm and represent a sound, which is sure to obliterate fans of extreme music everywhere.

Joining the eclectic and growing artist roster of Noble Demon, the up and coming label founded by Nuclear Blast veteran Patrick Walch, Shaun Glass offers:

"Repentance is thrilled to be with the mighty Noble Demon Records for our new releases! I was so impressed with how such a newer label was making waves and with such a diverse roster of metal/rock it was the obvious place for this to be our new home with a professional staff and Patrick’s amazing history in the metal industry, it’s a breath of fresh air."

To celebrate and start the new chapter with a big bang, Repentance just released a lyric video for the crushing new single "Reborn". Taken from the band's upcoming EP slated for a release later this year and featuring none other than Corey Beaulieu of mighty Trivium on guitar for a guest solo, "Reborn" is a stunning first peek of what to expect from Repentance in the near future. But not only with a new single but also with a renewed line-up, this track is the perfect introduction to the rebirth of the band's aggressive modern metal sound. The arrival of the ferocious voice of Adam Gilley sets the bar high and makes it apparent that this is truly a cleansing in the band's sound on all levels.

Vocalist Adam Gilley states:

"When I first heard the track for ‘Reborn’ I knew I wanted to be a part of Repentance. This song is a straight punch to your face. I love the intensity of this song and Corey (Trivium) absolutely shreds on the guest solo…So whether you‘re at home, work, the gym or wherever you are. CRANK this!!!"

Furthermore Patrick Walch (Noble Demon) adds:

"When I discovered Repentance last year listening to their first single and then the full-length album God for A Day I instantly knew I was onto something there. After having spoken with Shaun Glass for a while we knew that the vibe was more than right between us so, it didn’t need much negotation in order to work together on their next songs. I’m proud to welcome another member to the Noble Demon family, this time with a pure US metal sound which i’ve always been appreciating by bands like Trivium, Lamb Of God, Devildriver etc., all bands i grew up with as well. And having Corey of Trivium play the solo on this new single is a huge honor for all of us. Check out Repentance, you won’t be disappointed!"

(Photo by Rob Grabowski)