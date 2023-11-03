CHILDREN OF BODOM - A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom (Final Show In Helsinki Ice Hall 2019) Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl / T-Shirt Bundles Available

Finnish melodic death metal band, Children Of Bodom, will release the closing album of their career, A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom (Final Show In Helsinki Ice Hall 2019) on December 15 via Spinefarm.

Finland's Record Shop X has announced the pre-order for limited edition coloured vinyl / t-shirt bundles. They are limited to 500 copies and differ from the previously announced formats, which are listed below.

"It's great to have that final show transformed into a live album. For those who attended, it's a time travel back to that moment. And for those who didn't, it's an opportunity to experience how the chapter called Children Of Bodom was closed." — Daniel Freyberg

"Needless to say that this night was very special. When 'In Your Face' started, the reality hit me and I had to turn away from the audience cos I actually started crying. But the beauty is that the memories and Alexi’s music will live forever!" — Henkka Seppälä

Released with the blessing of Alexi Laiho's estate, the concert album completes the legendary band's career which began in Espoo, Finland in 1993 as Inearthed. Over their career, Children Of Bodom released ten studio albums, two live albums, two EPs, two compilation albums and one DVD. The final lineup of the group upon their split in 2019 consisted of Alexi Laiho (lead guitar, lead vocals), Jaska Raatikainen (drums), Henkka Seppälä (bass), Janne Wirman (keyboard), and Daniel Freyberg (rhythm guitar).

"It felt surreal to be on that stage in Helsinki Ice Hall as I knew that I was probably not gonna play with the guys ever again nor get to perform for the amazing fans anymore. It felt sad but also somewhat relieving. It is great that the last show and it's emotional rollercoaster can now be enjoyed by everyone who couldn’t make it to the show." — Janne Wirman

"When I got on the stage I felt calm, probably because I no longer felt the need to prove anything but to enjoy the music and the presence of all the fans. I was just so grateful to have been a part of all this, knowing that our music wouldn’t disappear even if we never ever played together again." — Jaska Raatikainen

Children Of Bodom's third studio album, Follow The Reaper, was their first album to receive a gold certification in Finland, and subsequent studio albums acquired the same status with their next four albums debuting at number one on the Finnish album charts and charting on the United States Billboard 200. They remain one of Finland's best selling artists of all time with more than 250,000 records sold there alone.

In 2019, Children Of Bodom held their last concert in Helsinki named, A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom, before dissolving the band. In 2020, Laiho and Freyberg carried on as Bodom After Midnight but, sadly, Laiho, who was one of the founding members of Children Of Bodom, as well as the only songwriter, died on December 29, 2020.

A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom (Final Show In Helsinki Ice Hall 2019) will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Standard 140gm Black Vinyl Double LP

- Ltd Edition 140gm Red Marble Double LP

- Ltd Edition 140gm Red & Black Splatter Double LP

Tracklisting:

"Under The Grass And Clover"

"Platitudes And Barren Words"

"In Your Face"

"Shovel Knockout"

"Bodom Beach Terror"

"Everytime I Die"

"Halo Of Blood"

"Are You Dead Yet?"

"Blooddrunk"

"I Worship Chaos"

"Angels Don't Kill"

"Follow The Reaper"

"Deadnight Warrior"

"Needled 24/7"

"Hate Me"

"Hate Crew Deathroll"

"Lake Bodom"

"Downfall"

Children Of Bodom lineup:

Alexi Laiho - Vocal, Guitar

Jaska Raatikainen - Drums

Janne Wirman - Keys

Henkka Seppälä - Bass