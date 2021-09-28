CHILDREN OF BODOM Commemorate Hate Crew Deathroll Tour Through Limited Backdrop Legacy Seal T-Shirt

Former Children Of Bodom members Janne Wirman, Jaska Raatikainen and Henkka Seppälä have posted the following message on social media along with a trailer:

"Touring is usually constructed around one album cycle, and that cycle usually contains too many shows to remember them all. Inside the band we still use tours as time periods instead of years. Memories are often bound to a certain tour: if you cannot remember the year, just google the tour and there you have it.



Everything on stage, we as a band and the whole setup, represent a certain album and our music of that time period. One very essential part of the show is the backdrop and it also serves as a clue of what tour/year is in question: if we find a picture of us on stage with a certain backdrop we can somehow figure out or remember the venue and the tour we were on. That usually opens the gates of memories. Some of them are funny, some are sad, some are bitter or hilarious. Whatever they may be, we were five guys and did this together.



Hate Crew Deathroll album cycle was crazy. Such big things happened to us. We started to tour in the US and that was a whole new territory to us. Years back then were so wild and hectic that it is really hard to remember everything. We weren’t even 25 and got to see so many places in the world. That cycle took 3 years from us but definitely was worth it.

The backdrop from that tour has been laying in our warehouse since 2005 but obviously we didn’t want to throw it away. It is like a piece of furniture in your grandma’s place. If it could talk it could tell you so many weird, funny and amazing stories you wouldn’t believe or so hilarious that you would pee in your pants if you heard them.



When we quitted touring we started to think what to do with all the gear we have at the warehouse. Should we put them on auction or recycle them somehow? We started to think it would be cool if many people would enjoy them somehow. We ended up sharing the HCDR backdrop in a way that as many as possible would get part of it. To get part of the stories or history from that period of the band.



Memories grow sweeter with time, they say."

