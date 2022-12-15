CHILDREN OF BODOM - Live Album Documenting Band's Final Concert To Be Released In 2023

Children Of Bodom played their final show on December 15, 2019 at the Black Box in Helsinki Ice Hall in Helsinki, Finland.

The band's frontman, Alexi Laiho, passed away in December 2020 at the age of 41, and today remaining members Jaska Raatikainen, Janne Wirman, and Henkka Seppälä made the following announcement:

"Exactly three years ago, 15th December 2019, Children Of Bodom played their last show at the Helsinki Ice Hall. To keep this precious last moment alive and also available to everyone who couldn’t make it to see the show, Alexi’s estate, Daniel, Henkka, Janne and Jaska will release the show next year as a live album.

"To make it more special we’d love to have photos from YOU to be included in the album booklet. What we’re looking for is any Bodom related memories, from any era. We would like the Hate Crew to be part of the album, as the Hate Crew was always the essential part of the phenomenon called Children Of Bodom. That’s why we are asking you to be part of this!

"If you feel like taking part in this project please submit your photo via email to fans@cobhc.com by 31st December 2022. Looking forward to see you what you guys have in your archives and stay tuned for more news.

"Please note that we have to be sure that the photos are ok for us to use, hence we kindly ask you to read this: By submitting a photo you agree that you will grant us the irreversible compensation free and royalty free right to use the material in our album materials. We can’t guarantee that we will use your photos but we will go thru all of them and pick the ones suitable. By submitting a photo you guarantee that you have all the rights to do so and that you have the consent of all the persons that can be recognized in the photo."

