CHILDREN OF BODOM - More Official Book Details Revealed

Children Of Bodom members Jaska Raatikainen (drums), Janne Wirman (keyboards), and Henkka Seppälä (bass) recently announced the launch of the first official Children Of Bodom book.

“Since we stopped making music and suffered the tragic loss of our brother Alexi, we’ve been remembering so many great times that we had together. In 2023 it will be the thirty years since Alexi and Jaska formed a band, and the time is right for us to create a book which tells the story of Children Of Bodom in our own words and include lots of photographs - many never published before - from our own collections.”

For the first time the remaining members of Children Of Bodom tell the story of the band from their earliest incarnation as Inearthed, through years of living in vans and touring bars across Finland and then Europe and the rest of the world as Children Of Bodom.

The book will tell the story of thirty years of touring, recording, and developing the unique sound of Children Of Bodom. The story is told through first-person contributions from Jaska, Henkka and Janne and former band members, friends, colleagues and crew. It’ll be illustrated with scores of photographs taken at gigs, behind the scenes and in recording studios, plus artworks and memorabilia.

The Children Of Bodom book will be available to pre-order in a few weeks, but the website is ready now for people to subscribe and get the opportunity to have a name printed in the book plus a subscriber-only discount when it goes on pre-order.

Watch a video message from the guys below:

Children Of Bodom played their final show on December 15, 2019 at the Black Box in Helsinki Ice Hall in Helsinki, Finland. The band's frontman, Alexi Laiho, passed away in December 2020 at the age of 41

In late 2022, Raatikainen, Wirman, and Seppälä made the following announcement: "Exactly three years ago, 15th December 2019, Children Of Bodom played their last show at the Helsinki Ice Hall. To keep this precious last moment alive and also available to everyone who couldn’t make it to see the show, Alexi’s estate, Daniel, Henkka, Janne and Jaska will release the show next year as a live album."

More news on the album to follow.



