CHILDREN OF BODOM - Skeletons In The Closet Covers Album To Be Re-Issued On Limited Edition Transparent Green Vinyl; Now Available For Pre-Order

Finland's Recordshop X has issued the following update for Children Of Bodom fans:

"Back in 2009, the cover album of Children Of Bodom, Skeletons In The Closet, was released only on CD format, so it's about time to have it available on wax as well! Double vinyl includes all 20 tracks which were recorded on the album, now for the first time on same record. We suggest to pre-order the green color version asap, cos it's limited to only 300 copies worldwide. If you like to carry things, why not order a bundle tote bag with this magnificent vinyl reissue?"

Go to this location to pre-order. Official release date is June 16th, 2023.

Tracklist:

Side A

"Lookin’ Out My Back Door" (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

"Hell Is For Children" (Pat Benatar)

"Somebody Put Something In My Drink" (Ramones)

"Mass Hypnosis" (Sepultura)

"Don´t Stop At The Top" (Scorpions)

Side B

"Silent Scream" (Slayer)

"She Is Beautiful" (Andrew W.K.)

"Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)" (Kenny Rogers)

"Bed Of Nails" (Alice Cooper)

"Hellion" (W.A.S.P.)

SiDe C

"Aces High" (Iron Maiden)

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol)

"No Commands" (Stone)

"Antisocial" (Trust/Anthrax)

"Talk Dirty To Me" (Poison)

Side D

"War Inside My Head" (Suicidal Tendencies)

"Ooops!… I Did It Again" (Britney Spears)

"Waiting" (King Diamond)

"Ghostriders In The Sky" (Bob Geddins Cavaliers)

"Shot In The Dark" (Ozzy Osbourne)

