Chile’s CIANURO Release Odio Total Album Produced By FLEMMING RASMUSSEN

Cianuro, the Chilean metal band has recently released in all streaming platforms their new and third album called Odio Total (Total Hate in English) including the promotional video “Odio A La Sociedad” (“Hatred Society” in English).

This new album was produced by the legend Flemming Rasmussen, at Sweet Silence Studios, Copenhagen, Denmark. Better known as producer of prominent albums such as RideTthe Lightning, Master of Puppets, and ...And Justice For All, among others.

Along with this album, the band confirmed its own sound with strong social theme lyrics written by a personal perception. 12 songs filled with tones of energy and anger, twelve songs which the band go through thrash metal, groove metal, hardcore punk and even some influences from death metal.

Odio Total is now available in all streaming platforms and also in DIGIPACK PRO by direct selling with the official channels of the band.