Chile’s ENCHIRIDION MORTIS AETERNA Releases “Ethereal” Single

Continuing their journey towards consolidation as new talents in Chilean death metal, Enchiridion Mortis Aeterna (EMA) returns with a new single titled “Ethereal”, which is now available on all streaming platforms and which was also released in lyric video format. The song once again testifies to the unbridled display of powerful guitar riffs and insane drums that are characteristic of the quartet from Santiago.

Active since 2022, the band delighted Latin American bangers at the beginning of this year with their EP Necher Jertet released last January. This tune joins the songs from that first release to move forward towards an album that will be called The Book Of The Dead, a conceptual work that tells the story behind the writing of that funerary text from Ancient Egypt that consisted of a series of magical spells intended to help the deceased overcome the judgment of Osiris, assist them in their journey through the underworld and travel to paradise in the afterlife.

“We are in the process of expanding our horizons and professionalizing our band to reach more people and start looking for spaces where we can present our musical proposal live,” says the band. “The lyrics allude to the divine element of ether that was lost along with our creation and condemned us to serve the creators. But that element will one day awaken and arrive along with a new era in humanity,” adds its author, singer Aldo Roblero.

EMA, in addition to Aldo, is made up of guitarist Rodrigo Cuello, who also produced, recorded, mixed and mastered this material at Murder Studios. Along with them, Pablo Cáceres plays bass and Sebastián Vidal plays drums. They are all experienced metal musicians who have been part of bands such as Cold Soul, Ethereal, Massacre and Human Behavior, among others.